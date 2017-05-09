Illegal Fireworks Causing Harm
Tuesday afternoon, Scranton city officials condemned a home on Jefferson Avenue. Scranton police and the FBI searched the place Monday, finding dozens of materials used to make explosives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC