Illegal Fireworks Causing Harm

Illegal Fireworks Causing Harm

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Tuesday afternoon, Scranton city officials condemned a home on Jefferson Avenue. Scranton police and the FBI searched the place Monday, finding dozens of materials used to make explosives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May 6 The real mfa 3,647
News Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen... May 4 Ben James 1
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr 22 Fapper 12
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Apr 21 Now_What- 9
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC