Hearing postponed in Scranton homicide case
A preliminary hearing for a man charged in the drowning death of a homeless woman was postponed Friday while a judge sorts out whether his lawyer has a conflict of interest in representing him. Ryan M. Taylor, 25, appeared in Lackawanna County Central Court with attorney James Elliott for his hearing on criminal homicide and other charges in the Feb. 28 death of Danee Mower.
