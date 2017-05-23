Friends of the Poor names new CEO and president

Investigators hunted Tuesday for possible accomplices of the suicide bomber who attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and sparking a stampede of young concertgoers, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons. THROOP - One of the winners of last Tuesday's primary election saw his tenure on borough council begin earlier than expected Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.