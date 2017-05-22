Fire in parked camper doused in Scranton

Fire in parked camper doused in Scranton

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Saturday that damaged a camper vehicle parked in a backyard and used for storage, authorities said. The fire about 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Hitchcock Court sent a plume of dark smoke above the Hill Section.

