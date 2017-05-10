Ex-sheriff's deputy accused of violating probation

A former Lackawanna County sheriff's deputy is accused of violating her probation when she met a woman in a bathroom during a benefit event after assaulting her nearly three years ago, court records filed Wednesday said. Crystal Matos, 27, spoke with Jessica Romanecz at Morgan'z Pub & Eatery on Sunday after she was told not to have any contact with her as a special condition of her probation, nor to enter an establishment that serves alcohol.

