Driver who hit DPW worker, then fled, gets prison term
Maxwell Materazzi-Hatala smashed the legs of Scranton Department of Public Works employee Steven Pierson with his car, then fled and tried to cover up the crash. On Monday, a judge sent the Old Forge man to prison for nine to 18 months followed by seven years of probation for his crimes.
