Crime Fighting on Harleys: Scranton Police Train with New Bikes
The weather we've been having so far this month doesn't exactly feel like motorcycle weather, but Scranton police officers are riding around on brand new Harley Davidsons, learning how to use them as a crime fighting tools. The Scranton Police Motorcycle Division just got an upgrade - four new motorcycles to replace ones that were almost a decade old.
