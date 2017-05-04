Credit unions enter branch sharing ag...

Credit unions enter branch sharing agreement

23 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

First Credit Union of Scranton members are now welcome at all Cross Valley Federal Credit Union locations in Luzerne County as part of a unique shared branch experience. Officials from both credit unions decided to collaborate after Cross Valley's branch on Smith Street in Scranton recently closed.

