Courtright plans meeting on sewer sal...

Courtright plans meeting on sewer sale questions; council criticizes authority

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Hours after Mayor Bill Courtright and the city's sewer authority promised a town hall meeting on the controversial sewer system sale, city council members assailed the authority for keeping them in the dark. Courtright again defended the $195 million sewer sale at a news conference Thursday and said the alternative likely would have been a costly receivership takeover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) Wed Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May 24 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May 15 annacarl 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May 14 Al Busillo 10
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May 6 The real mfa 3,647
News Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen... May 4 Ben James 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC