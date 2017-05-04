Community Digest
A Public Square Rosary Rally, one of 16,000 nationwide commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions, prophecies, and miracles, will be held at noon Saturday, May 13, at Our Lady of Fatima Grotto, North Street, Wilkes-Barre. The rosary rally is sponsored by America Needs Fatima, and the local Lay Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|Thu
|Ben James
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 28
|The real mfa
|3,646
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC