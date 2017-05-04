Carol Kuniholm to speak on redistrict...

Carol Kuniholm to speak on redistricting reform

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Pike County Courier

Carol Kuniholm, election reform specialist for the League of Women Voters and co-chair of Fair Districts Pennsylvania, will give a presentation on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at the Radisson in Scranton. The topic: People Over Politics - Redistricting Reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 2 hr The real mfa 3,647
News Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen... Thu Ben James 1
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr 22 Fapper 12
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Apr 21 Now_What- 9
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC