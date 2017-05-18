Brothers arrested after police chase

Richard Jenkins, 26, 133 S. Keyser Ave., Old Forge, and Joshua Jenkins, 22, 1371 N. Washington Ave., are each charged with flight to elude arrest, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest and related counts stemming from the pursuit. Taylor police Officer Brian Holland tried to pull over a 1997 Subaru Outback about 5:25 p.m. along Oak Street after clocking the vehicle going about 15 miles over the speed limit, according to court documents.

