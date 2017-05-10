Boys and Girls Clubs Get Big Donation in Scranton
Thousands of dollars in sports gear was donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton on Wednesday. For every home goal the Baby Pens scored this season, Dunkin Donuts donated $50 to Good Sports, which then purchased more than $6,000 in sports equipment.
