Body Found in Field, Suspicious Death Investigation in Lackawanna County
State police vehicles and the Lackawanna County coroner van responded on this lot that used to be home to McKinney Manufacturing on Davis Street in Moosic, near the Scranton city line. The coroner tells us he and troopers plan to be there for much of the day collecting evidence after the discovery of the body.
