Before 'The Office,' Scranton led country in iron, rail and coal as an industrial pioneer

Scranton, Pennsylvania, might be most famous today as the setting of NBC's former sitcom, "The Office," but this northeastern Pennsylvania city was once one of the industrial capitals of the United States. Today, people travel to the region not to find jobs in the coal mines, but to uncover the region's industrial history and to learn how it shaped American history.

