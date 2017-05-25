As Clinton emerges from the woods, what will her role be?

Forty-eight years after she gave her first commencement address at Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton returns on Friday to offer another - and once again, she's at a crossroads in her life. The first time, she was 21 years old and eager to take on life's adventures, a graduating senior whose bold speech delighted her classmates, dismayed the school's president, and made it into Life magazine.

