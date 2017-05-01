Anthracite Heritage Conference set for May 13
The sixth biennial Anthracite Heritage Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum in Scranton. The conference is intended to encourage public interest in, and knowledge about, the Anthracite Region of Northeast Pennsylvania.
