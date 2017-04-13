Wrong-way Driver Sentenced for Deadly Crash

A driver who went the wrong way on the interstate has been sentenced to prison for the death of another driver Prosecutors say that Adam Kovaleski of Carbondale was almost four times the legal limit in 2015 when he got on Interstate 81 in Scranton going the wrong way. After a five mile trip, he collided with another car killing Timothy Kunis of Milford.

