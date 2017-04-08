Water Main Break in Lackawanna County Affecting Water Service to Thousands
According to the water company, the break happened early Saturday morning and could affect approximately 43,000 homes and businesses in the Scranton / Mid-Valley area of Lackawanna County. There are water tankers available at several locations throughout the area, including Monahan Avenue in Dunmore , West Pine Street in Dunmore, Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Regional Hospital in Scranton and Enterprise Drive in Dickson City.
