Veterans
Hricak-McAndrew Legion Post 869 Auxiliary roast beef dinner and basket raffle, today, noon to 4 p.m., post home, 161 S. Main St., Archbald, takeouts available, $10, at post. Armed Forces Parade, May 20; those who were in the parade last year and did not receive a letter to participate this year or for information about the parade, call Joe Sylvester at 570-961-2696.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Fri
|The real mfa
|3,646
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC