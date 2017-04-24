Hricak-McAndrew Legion Post 869 Auxiliary roast beef dinner and basket raffle, today, noon to 4 p.m., post home, 161 S. Main St., Archbald, takeouts available, $10, at post. Armed Forces Parade, May 20; those who were in the parade last year and did not receive a letter to participate this year or for information about the parade, call Joe Sylvester at 570-961-2696.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.