U.S. Senator Bob Casey holds Town Hall in Scranton
Pa. U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Scranton Sunday afternoon for a 90 minute Town Hall at Lackawanna College. Questions from the audience centered on a number of hot political topics including the Neil Gorsuch vote, the probe into Trump allies and possible collusion with Russia, Obamacare, Immigration and Climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Sat
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar '17
|Kracket
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC