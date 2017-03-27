Three run for Coolbaugh district judge Updated at
Three people are running for the Coolbaugh Township magisterial district judge seat being vacated at the end of this year by Thomas Fluegel. A married father of four, Cummings, 48, of Tobyhanna, is the public safety director at A Pocono Country Place, one of northeast Pennsylvania's largest residential communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC