Then & Now
Schumacher is the bearded man standing at the top of the steps in the photo above. The Schumachers had an apartment on the left side of the building, and Dr. J.P. Walker operated his medical practice from the turreted corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 6
|alex
|1
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|Apr 3
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC