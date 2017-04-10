Telecom industry veteran John Purcell...

Telecom industry veteran John Purcell dies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

John Purcell, co-founder of one of the area's largest telecommunications companies and a longtime telecom industry veteran, died Saturday at the age of 73. Mr. Purcell, a native of Scranton, Pa., started his career in telecommunications at Rochester Telephone Corp.-now Frontier Communications Corp.-where he spent three decades moving up the ranks. He retired as vice president in 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 6 alex 1
News Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation Apr 3 silly rabbit 1
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Mar 19 anonymous 8
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Mar 17 Therealmfa 3,641
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar 15 Bigbuggie 16
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Mar 11 silly rabbit 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC