Telecom industry veteran John Purcell dies

John Purcell, co-founder of one of the area's largest telecommunications companies and a longtime telecom industry veteran, died Saturday at the age of 73. Mr. Purcell, a native of Scranton, Pa., started his career in telecommunications at Rochester Telephone Corp.-now Frontier Communications Corp.-where he spent three decades moving up the ranks. He retired as vice president in 1997.

