Tattoo lovers gather in Scranton for eighth annual EC Tattoo Convention

Zach Stevens of Loyalty Barber shop cuts the hair of Ethan Hopkins, 12 of Waymart, durning the Electric City Tattoo Convention in Scranton April 21. Amanda April June of Binghamton, N.Y., performs on stage swallowing a coat hanger while laying on a bed of nails during the Electric City Tattoo Convention Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.