Tattoo convention draws crowd to Scranton
JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Tattoo artist Desmond Mooney of Toms River, N.J., colors tattoos on the back of Rob Yaros of South Brunswick, N.J., during the Electric City Tattoo Convention in Scranton on Saturday. Yaros said he has had about 35 hours of work on his back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Fri
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 14
|Funny Bunny
|3,642
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC