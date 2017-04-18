Students Build Dog Training Wall
Students at the Career Technology Center in Scranton built a scent wall - something that will help police dogs do their jobs better. Mason, one of the Scranton police dogs demonstrated Tuesday morning, looking for marijuana in the newly constructed scent wall.
