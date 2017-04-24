Steamtown visitation climbs to almost 100,000 in '16

TRIBUNE FILE The return of the Baldwin 26 steam engine coincided with the spike in attendance at the Steamtown National Historic Site.. The number of people visiting the Steamtown National Historic Site climbed by more than 10,000 in 2016, just missing the 100,000 mark as the park welcomed the most visitors through its gates in five years, the National Park Service said in a new report.

