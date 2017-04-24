Steamtown visitation climbs to almost 100,000 in '16
TRIBUNE FILE The return of the Baldwin 26 steam engine coincided with the spike in attendance at the Steamtown National Historic Site.. The number of people visiting the Steamtown National Historic Site climbed by more than 10,000 in 2016, just missing the 100,000 mark as the park welcomed the most visitors through its gates in five years, the National Park Service said in a new report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Fri
|The real mfa
|3,646
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC