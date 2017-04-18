Six Democrats seek Scranton council nominations
Three incumbent Democratic Scranton city councilmen want new four-year terms; three fellow Democrats and a Republican want to replace them. The Democratic candidates include incumbents Bill Gaughan, Pat Rogan and Joe Wechsler, the council president.
