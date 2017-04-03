Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
There are 1 comment on the The Citizens' Voice story from 20 hrs ago, titled Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:
Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
|
United States
|
#1 Yesterday
Will he be working with his locally criminal corrupt cohortZ on how to not have to be subjected to standart lawZ of DWI elimination of charges for giftZ of man cave REmodelZ and other such giftZ of panderance to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania legal injustice systemZ?!)$ O were o were has tidd gone and why only subjected him to the REmoval from the bench when many many many more localZ have hampered hindered and aided and abbeted criminal enterpriZeZ?!)$(:
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Sat
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar '17
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC