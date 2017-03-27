Scranton woman whips up Microwave Meatloaf in less than 30 minutes
As spring arrives in Northeast Pennsylvania, Local Flavor still clings to the last bits of winter and the mother of all comfort foods: meatloaf. Peace in the Middle East may never be possible, but Patti and Motty Chen aim to create an atmosphere of culinary harmony in their Eynon restaurant that celebrates all cultures from the region.
