Scranton resident tells council more ...

Scranton resident tells council more street signs needed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

She blames missing street signs, and on Thursday presented city council with a list of 14 intersections in the Hill Section alone that lack street signs. Council members agreed that many intersections throughout the city that lack street signs need them, and said they would try to correct the problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Apr 25 ConCon 3,643
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr 22 Fapper 12
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Apr 21 Now_What- 9
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar '17 Bigbuggie 16
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC