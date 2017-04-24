Scranton resident tells council more street signs needed
She blames missing street signs, and on Thursday presented city council with a list of 14 intersections in the Hill Section alone that lack street signs. Council members agreed that many intersections throughout the city that lack street signs need them, and said they would try to correct the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|ConCon
|3,643
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC