Scranton Police on the Lookout for a ...

Scranton Police on the Lookout for a Bank Robber

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

Scranton Police and the FBI are on the lookout for a bank robber. It happend just after 9am at the Wells Fargo bank on Meadow Ave in south Scranton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) 5 hr cant b 2 careful 11
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... 14 hr Now_What- 9
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) 14 hr Now_What- 7
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Thu kyman 2
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Apr 14 Funny Bunny 3,642
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar '17 Bigbuggie 16
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC