Scranton man benefitstwice from Gifts of Life

ELLEN F. O'CONNELL / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Tony Harding, Scranton, stands next to the Threads of Love memorial quilt display, a collection of six handmade quilts honoring 144 organ, cornea and tissue donors from the region, as he talks about his experiences of being a two-time kidney organ recipient during a Donate Life Day program Wednesday at Penn State Hazleton. ELLEN F. O'CONNELL / Staff PhotographerLucy Penkala of Hazleton, talks about organ donation during a Donate Life Day program held Wednesday at Penn State Hazleton.

