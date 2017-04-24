Scranton looks for outside help to register rental units
The city issued public notices recently in The Times-Tribune requesting proposals from firms to undertake a "rental registration database compilation and management program." The initiative aims to create a comprehensive list of rental units as the city moves toward a larger goal of ensuring property maintenance, said Patrick Hinton, director of the Licensing, Inspections and Permits department that handles rental registration duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|ConCon
|3,643
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC