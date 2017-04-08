Repairs to Broken Water Main Complete, Boil Advisory Still in Effect
While some people still don't have water, others-including residents in parts of the Abingtons-should boil their water until further notice. A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said repairs were completed Saturday night at the plant on Mill Street in Dunmore.
