Queer artist' stages interdisciplinary show for First Friday
From fashion designer to fine visual artist and gift-wrapper to exhibiting installationist, Lydon MacGregor's journey made several leaps through the years. The Abington Heights High School graduate brings their interdisciplinary work back home to familiar territory since earning a bachelor's degree in fine arts from The New School's Parsons School of Design, New York, in 2016 with a First Friday exhibit this week.
