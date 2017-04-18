Prosper program effective

JIM LOCKWOOD / STAFF PHOTO Penn State Extension's Prosper program, which stands for PROmoting School-community-university Partnerships to Enhance Resilience, held a recognition event Friday at the Electric City Trolley Museum and Station in Scranton. Carbondale Area High School eighth-grader Aniela Connolly, 14, at left, and ninth grader Olivia Manarchuck, 15, were among several Prosper team members who each received certificates of appreciation.

