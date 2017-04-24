N/A, License: N/A
As the Scranton School District teeters on the edge of insolvency, voters inadvertently could re-elect the demonstrably ineffective school board May 16. Yes, that is the date of the primary rather than the general election, when voters of both major parties nominate candidates. But because of a well-intended state law that proves the law of unintended consequences, the primary election often becomes the final word on school board races.
