Rabbi Dovid Saks of the Jewish Heritage Connection, a Jewish outreach program, explains the process of creating a Pesach kitchen for Passover. MIchael J. Mullen / Staff Photographer Because not a crumb of leavened bread can be consumed, or even be around, and because his wife, Malky Saks, bakes a lot of challah bread during the year, he rolls his entire oven range out to the porch of his Scranton home, replacing it with his family's special Passover oven from the basement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.