JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Chrissy Manuel, revitalization manager at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, prepares a kale chips recipe at the South Side Farmers Market in Scranton on Saturday. The Scranton resident had a different take on freshly made crispy kale chips that Chrissy Manuel demonstrated making in the oven Saturday at the South Side Farmers Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.