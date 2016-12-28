The Scranton sewer treatment plant has been sold to Pennsylvania American Water Co., which has a sewer connection fee of $4,000 -- 60 percent higher than the $2,500 rate that had been charged by the Scranton Sewer Authority. Sale of the Scranton/Dunmore sewer system always was more about helping Scranton's government tread water than improving service for ratepayers.

