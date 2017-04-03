Old Forge opposes new trial in sex case

Attorneys for Old Forge borough, its fire department and former police chief Larry Semenza filed court papers opposing a new civil trial sought by a woman who alleged she was sexually abused as a teenager by Semenza and two other men. Scranton attorney Matthew Slocum filed a motion last month seeking to overturn a jury's Feb. 7 verdict that cleared Semenza, the borough, fire department and former Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.