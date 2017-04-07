Old-fashioned salesmanship still relevant for vacuum industry

Leon Skylakis, outlet manager, left and Scott Percevault stand outside the Aerus Electrolux training facility and store, 918 Wyoming Ave. in Scranton. Michael J. Mullen / Staff Photographer While retailers move more of their merchandise to the internet, Scott Percevault, the northeast regional franchise director for Aerus Electrolux, said its iconic vacuum cleaner and appliances are expanding, with a new recruiting and training center on Wyoming Avenue, Scranton.

