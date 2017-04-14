Nurses in Lackawanna County Reach Ten...

Nurses in Lackawanna County Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

According to sources, the agreement comes following a six-month-long fight for better staffing and wages at the hospital in Scranton. However, the details of the tentative contract have not yet been released.

