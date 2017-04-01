North Scranton fire station damaged i...

North Scranton fire station damaged in crash

Read more: The Times-Tribune

KYLE WIND / STAFF PHOTO The inside of the Scranton fire station at 1047 N. Main Ave. shows damage after a car crashed into the building. A Scranton fire station is out of service after a car smashed into the building overnight, an assistant fire chief said Saturday.

