Namedropper, April 9, 2017 -- Historical Society, UNC officers, Homer lecture
Members of United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania's board of directors at a recent meeting include, from left: Rose Broderick, Thaddeus Kenny, Justin MacGregor, Peter Rosecrans and Michael Hanley. Living historian Jennifer Ochman will provide details on the author's writing, her friendships with other authors and her work as a nurse during the Civil War at 2 p.m. at the society's headquarters, 232 Monroe Ave. in Scranton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 6
|alex
|1
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|Apr 3
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC