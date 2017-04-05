Namedropper, April 5, 2017 -- Blessing iof the Hands, baking for St. Pat's party
The continuation of a recent tradition at Marywood University saw nursing students participating in a third annual Blessing of the Hands ceremony as they prepare for clinical practice. The ceremony in the Marian Chapel, Swartz Center for Spiritual Life, on the university's campus, honors sophomore nursing students who will begin to apply their classroom studies to direct applications in the field.
