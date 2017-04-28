Namedropper, April 28, 2017 -- Girls Night Out, Super students, Designer Purse Bingo

Members of the Wright Center's Auxiliary, including, front from left: Mary Marrara and Gerri McAndrew, and, second row, Karen Case, with Dr. Jignesh Sheth, senior vice president for clinical operations; and Patty Swierbinski, discuss plans for a third annual designer purse bingo on Sunday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Michael's Hall, 403 Delaware St., Jermyn. Tickets at $25 include admission and bingo cards, and may be reserved by calling 570-230-0019 and picked up at the Wright Center for Primary Care Mid Valley.

