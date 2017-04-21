Namedropper, April 21, 2017 -- University of Success, Keystone Cheerleaders

About 60 high school students from throughout the Scranton area spent a chilly Saturday morning learning about the kinds of skills and experiences that are necessary to work for a company like AT&T, the university's Stan Zygmunt reports. As part of Scranton's University of Success program, "which aims to assist participating students to successfully complete high school and gain entrance into a college or university," Joseph Divis, assistant vice president for external affairs at AT&T, discussed the kinds of skills and experience a company looks for in hiring new employees.

