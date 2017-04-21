Namedropper, April 21, 2017 -- Univer...

Namedropper, April 21, 2017 -- University of Success, Keystone Cheerleaders

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

About 60 high school students from throughout the Scranton area spent a chilly Saturday morning learning about the kinds of skills and experiences that are necessary to work for a company like AT&T, the university's Stan Zygmunt reports. As part of Scranton's University of Success program, "which aims to assist participating students to successfully complete high school and gain entrance into a college or university," Joseph Divis, assistant vice president for external affairs at AT&T, discussed the kinds of skills and experience a company looks for in hiring new employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) 18 min snowflake 10
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... 5 hr Now_What- 9
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) 5 hr Now_What- 7
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Thu kyman 2
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Apr 14 Funny Bunny 3,642
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar '17 Bigbuggie 16
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC